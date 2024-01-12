UAE and Seychelles discuss parliamentary relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 12 (ANI/WAM): Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC) and Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), today, met with Waven William, Chairperson of the International Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Seychelles and President of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development of the IPU.

Several FNC members attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Seychelles, ways to enhance cooperation between the FNC and the National Assembly of Seychelles, and emphasised the importance of mutual visits, activating the role of friendship committees to exchange parliamentary expertise and knowledge, and coordination and consultation in various parliamentary forums.

The meeting also touched on the success of the parliamentary meeting during the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) hosted by the FNC in cooperation with the IPU.

The importance of preserving the gains from the meeting and translating them into national plans and projects was emphasised. (ANI/WAM)

