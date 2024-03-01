UAE announces new Trade for Development platform, empowering developing countries to make trade more inclusive

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, hosts of the 13th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference (WTO MC13), have announced plans to develop the Trade for Development platform - a technical assistance program that will feature a suite of free available online tools to assist trade officials, negotiators, and policymakers from developing and least developed nations enhance their capacity and skills to engage in the complex and highly technical process of trade negotiations.

The new platform underlines the UAE's commitment to inclusive trade, empowering developing nations to better access and engage in the global trading system - an overarching theme in its role as MC13 host nation.

During the Ministerial, the UAE confirmed it would gift the platform to eight WTO members: Ethiopia, Mozambique, Antigua and Barbuda, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Comoros, Kyrgyzstan and Barbados.

As developing countries and LDCs seek to drive economic growth through increased bilateral trade with regional and global partners, a significant challenge they face in successfully concluding trade agreements is a lack of the technical capacity and expertise required throughout the highly complex process, from developing feasibility studies and economic modelling to developing trade policies and negotiating free trade agreements.

The Trade for Development platform, part of a broader set of initiatives designed to support sustainable development and inclusive trade that are expected to be launched during MC13, will feature a virtual library of content from global trade and policy experts, covering a comprehensive range of areas traditionally found in a trade agreement.

The platform will serve as an always-available resource for developing country officials to draw on as they formulate trade policy and negotiate trade deals. The audio-visual content will be supplemented with analytical studies, economic modelling, trade agreement implementation plans and a host of other best practice tools developing country officials can reference in order to craft sustainable and mutually beneficial trade agreements.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, said, "The United Arab Emirates, under the vision and guidance of its wise leadership, is keen to transfer its successful experiences to various countries of the world." He emphasised the UAE's role as an active and influential member of the international community, and its continuous efforts to enhance international cooperation for comprehensive development and sustainable growth.

Al Sayegh further added, "The UAE continues to launch global initiatives aimed at stimulating economic growth in developing and least developed countries. This commitment is reflected in the recent launch of the 'Trade for Development' platform, which aims to maximise the positive impact of foreign trade on comprehensive development in these countries."

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and MC13 Chair, said, "Strengthening the capacity of negotiators is key to helping developing countries craft agreements that uphold their best interests and support long-term, sustainable growth and job creation. As a champion of trade's power to accelerate development and raise living standards, the UAE believes that providing the materials to enhance the ability of countries across our region and around the world to participate in global trade benefits us all."

The announcement was made during the WTO 13th Ministerial Conference, hosted by the UAE. The WTO Ministerial Conference is the highest-level decision-making forum for the organisation, which has the unique mandate to oversee and negotiate the rules of international commerce. (ANI/WAM)

