UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 5 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has hosted a high-level UAE-Argentina economic seminar in Abu Dhabi, bringing together senior government officials and business leaders from both nations to explore new trade and investment opportunities.

The seminar was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Chairman of the UAE Chambers, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, alongside a distinguished Argentinian delegation led by Gerardo Werthein, Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship.

The event was held on the sidelines of an official visit by Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs and focused on Argentina's newly launched investment framework, the Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI), and its benefits to international investors.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Al Zeyoudi emphasised the UAE's commitment to strengthening economic ties with Argentina and unlocking new opportunities for investment, stating, "Argentina is an important economic partner for the UAE, and we see significant opportunities to enhance trade and investment flows in sectors that will shape the future of both our nations. The introduction of RIGI reflects Argentina's ambition to create a world-class investment environment, and we believe UAE businesses are well positioned to benefit from this new framework."

Al Zeyoudi also took the opportunity to promote the UAE's own pro-business regulatory environment that, coupled with its global connectivity, advanced infrastructure and strategic location, offers Argentinian businesses an ideal platform to expand internationally.

Further, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE's expanding global trade relations via its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which make it an attractive gateway for South American companies seeking access to high-growth markets in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

On his part, Werthein emphasised the significance of strengthening economic and trade cooperation with the UAE, stating that the launch of the Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI) is a pivotal step toward creating a more competitive and investor-friendly environment.

He said, "We are committed to deepening our strategic partnership with the UAE, a global hub for trade and investment. The RIGI framework presents a key opportunity to attract Emirati investments into Argentina's priority sectors, including mining, energy, infrastructure, and technology. We look forward to fostering sustainable, fruitful partnerships that drive mutual growth and further strengthen our economic ties."

The RIGI programme, which offers the global investment community access to projects in key sectors of the Argentinian economy, is designed to attract large-scale international investments by offering significant incentives across key sectors, including mining and energy, infrastructure and tourism, technology and advanced industries and manufacturing. It provides regulatory stability, tax incentives, and long-term predictability for foreign investors, ensuring that businesses operating in Argentina can expand with confidence and access high-growth opportunities.

The UAE-Argentina seminar concluded with a commitment from both nations to continue strengthening economic collaboration, exploring joint investment projects, trade partnerships, and new areas of cooperation in the years ahead. It builds on growing non-oil trade that reached USD 537.1 million in 2024, a 68 per cent increase from 2019. Major Argentinian exports to the UAE include corn, iron pipes, and soybean products, reflecting Argentina's strength in agricultural and industrial goods.

Meanwhile, the UAE exports high-value machinery and tools, supporting Argentina's growing manufacturing and technology sectors.

In 2018, the two nations took a significant step towards deepening investment ties by signing a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), reinforcing a shared commitment to fostering a transparent and secure investment environment for businesses in both countries.

The UAE also continues to explore closer engagement with South American countries, including Argentina, through direct discussions with Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, to enhance market access and trade flows across the region. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor