UAE Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainable Affairs heads UAE Delegation at BETD 2024

Berlin [Germany], March 22 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainable Affairs, led the UAE delegation participating in the 10th edition of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2024 (BETD 2024).

The event convened global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the transition to sustainable energy systems.

During the conference, the delegation engaged in various sessions, including the opening session which featured a welcome address by Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs at Germany, and a keynote speech by Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action at the Federal Republic of Germany.

Balalaa also participated in a ministerial-level roundtable attended by several officials and stakeholders, entitled 'Implementing COP28 Decisions in the Energy Sector - Opportunities, Barriers, and Next Steps: The Way Ahead'.

Furthermore, the delegation held meetings with leading companies in the industry field such as Siemens and Airbus, addressing topics such as renewable energy, hydrogen supply chains, carbon management, e-mobility, and charging infrastructure. Balalaa also met with Jennifer Morgan, Special Envoy for International Climate Policy and State Secretary.

During the meeting, Balalaa commended Germany's pivotal role in driving the global energy transition dialogue and emphasised the UAE's commitment to collaboration and building on the success of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held at Expo city in Dubai.

They also discussed plans to advance commitments on Loss and Damage, as well as joint initiatives like the Green Coast Initiative.

Balala also held discussions with Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action. The meeting focused on investment opportunities of UAE investment funds such as Masdar in offshore wind parks in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. Both sides emphasised the importance of fruitful collaboration in promoting clean energy and sustainable development.

The UAE has always seen climate action as an opportunity to contribute practical solutions to a global problem that affects all countries while diversifying its economy and creating knowledge, skills, and jobs for future generations as part of its Net Zero 2050 strategy.

The UAE is leading the way in combating climate change while simultaneously ensuring energy security. Moreover, Balalaa also met with Juergen Friedrich, Ministerial Envoy International Hydrogen Projects. The focus of the discussion was the German hydrogen strategy and the potential future cooperation with the UAE as a supplier for Germany and a reliable partner.

Both sides explored prospects for collaboration to advance hydrogen technologies and foster sustainable energy solutions between the two nations.

In dialogue with Carsten Rolle, Managing Director of the World Energy Council - Germany, the two sides highlighted collaboration between the UAE and Germany during COP28. They discussed initiatives such as the Green Coast Initiative and developments in Germany's climate policies.

Furthermore, the delegation attended events such as a dialogue hub on 'Putting Goals into Practice - COP28 Implications for Renewables Businesses'. The event highlighted the UAE leadership's keenness in making COP28 a conference for implementation, not only pledges, and the conference concluded with a historic agreement by 198 Parties to usher in a new era of climate action.

Balalaa's participation underscores the UAE's commitment to international cooperation in advancing energy transition and sustainability efforts. (ANI/WAM)

