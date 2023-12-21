UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and UK Minister for Armed Forces discuss strengthening relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 21 (ANI/WAM): Rashed Al Kaabi, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs, met with James Heappey MP, Minister of State for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of reinforcing military and security cooperation, as well as further exchanging expertise between the two countries. They also reviewed the latest regional and international security developments.

Heappey expressed his appreciation of the UAE's role in supporting security and stability and affirmed his country's desire to reinforce bilateral ties. (ANI/WAM)

