UAE, Azerbaijan sign MoU worth USD 5 billion to support demining

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 27 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth USD 5 billion to support demining efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), on behalf of Azerbaijan.

The initiative highlights the UAE's global humanitarian role, building on its previous endeavours to support demining initiatives in numerous countries including Iraq, Lebanon, and Afghanistan, through funding demining projects and rehabilitating affected regions.

The UAE is committed to providing technical and financial support to alleviate civilian suffering while promoting sustainable development in these areas. Its partnership with Azerbaijan demonstrates the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts, and its objective to foster impactful partnerships that enhance humanitarian security and global sustainability. (ANI/WAM)

