UAE begins preparations to host 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE's Minister of Justice, on Sunday chaired the first preparatory meeting of the Higher Committee overseeing the UAE's hosting of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

The 15th Crime Congress will be held from 25th to 30th April 2026 in Abu Dhabi, under the overall theme "Accelerating crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: protecting people and planet and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the digital age."

The congress is expected to attract 3,000 participants, including senior international officials, ministers, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organisations, and leading experts.

Discussions will focus on emerging challenges and opportunities in crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law, particularly in the context of digital transformation.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters, the Minister of Justice underscored the significance of integration and coordination with strategic partners across the UAE to ensure full preparedness of all relevant sectors and to present an exemplary Emirati model in hosting major international conferences. (ANI/WAM)

