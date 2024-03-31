UAE Cabinet mandates one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for federal government starting April 8.
By ANI | Published: March 31, 2024 10:23 PM2024-03-31T22:23:58+5:302024-03-31T22:25:04+5:30
Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 31 (ANI/WAM):The UAE Cabinet announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the federal government sector will start on Monday, April 8, for a period of one week.
Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued a circular regarding the Eid al-Fitr holiday to all federal entities. (ANI/WAM)
