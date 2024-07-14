UAE: Chairman of Muslim Council of Elders visits Late Sheikh Zayed's Tomb

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and was received by Dr Yousif Al-Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center.

He proceeded to the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he recited the Fatiha and prayed for mercy and forgiveness for him, remembering his legacy and wise approach that fostered a culture of tolerance, coexistence, and peace among different peoples of the world.

The Grand Imam affirmed that Sheikh Zayed was a unique example of a wise leader whose vision made the UAE a model of development, progress, preservation of religion, and values. He also left a rich legacy in supporting charitable and humanitarian work, significantly contributing to establishing a culture of tolerance and coexistence through his honourable deeds and positions.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders praised the civilizational message of the mosque, advocating coexistence and tolerance and openness to others; emanating from the virtues and values of the founding father, and the significant role played by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in promoting the tolerant Islamic culture and advancing civilizational communication among different cultures and peoples worldwide.

Accompanying the Grand Imam during the visit were Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor