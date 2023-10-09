UAE chairs 2023 International Conference on Climate Change and Nuclear Energy

Vienna [Austria], September 9 (ANI/WAM): The UAE is chairing the 2023 International Conference on Climate Change and Nuclear Energy, organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 9th to 13th October.

The conference aims to provide a platform for Member States, representatives of low-carbon energy sectors, international organisations, and other relevant bodies to exchange information on the role of nuclear energy in the path to eliminating carbon emissions, in line with the goals of limiting global warming.

Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the IAEA, said that this event is an ideal opportunity to discuss relevant policies and strategies with various international bodies and exchange expertise on the role of peaceful nuclear energy in addressing climate change.

Notably, the United Arab Emirates will host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai Expo City. The decision of the UAE to host the international conference affirms its commitment to working to mitigate the effects of climate change at multiple levels.

Christer Viktorsson, Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, explained during his participation in a panel discussion titled "High-Level Committee on Nuclear Safety and Climate Resilience" that the Authority supports the UAE government's efforts to address the impacts of climate change by working to protect the environment and promote a peaceful and sustainable nuclear energy programme.

The Authority plays a central role in protecting the environment and ensuring the development of a peaceful and sustainable nuclear energy programme by implementing strong regulatory systems, ensuring investment in research and development projects, and also enhancing national capabilities and adopting modern technologies. (ANI/WAM)

