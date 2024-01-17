UAE chairs 52nd meeting of Arab ICT Permanent Committee in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 17 (ANI/WAM): The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, hosted the 52nd session of the Arab ICT Permanent Committee on 15th January 2024, for two days.

The meeting was led by the UAE, represented by Mohammed Al Ramsi, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Telecommunications Sector.

Delegations from various Arab countries, Technical Secretariat of the Arab Telecommunications and Information Council of Ministers, and representatives of entities and organisations with observer status, including the ITU Regional office for Arab States, participated in the meeting.

This meeting is part of the continuous preparations for the meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Communications and Information, which will be held on Thursday 18th January 2024, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting will be preceded by a meeting of the Executive Bureau of the Arab Telecommunications and Information Council of Ministers, on Wednesday 17th January 2024, chaired by the UAE.

The Arab ICT Permanent Committee meeting commenced with a speech by Mohammed Al Ramsi, Deputy Director General of TDRA. In his address, he expressed gratitude to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman for the successful hosting of the 51st session in Muscat.

Additionally, he extended appreciation to the Secretariat General of the Arab League and the sub-teams for their efforts in shaping the agenda through valuable recommendations.

Al Ramsi said, "This meeting follows the remarkable success of the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) held in the UAE from 20 November to 15 December 2023. It stands as an Arab and Emirati success story worthy of pride, marked by active coordination and continuous consultation."

"The Arab team excelled in delivering numerous joint contributions, operated cohesively in fostering dialogue, achieved understandings, and secured consensual solutions among regional groups. Simultaneously, it succeeded in garnering substantial gains for the Arab region at large. Backed by the support of the Arab group, the UAE effectively led the conference, a role evident to all. My first-hand experience in chairing the conference underscores the pivotal role of Arab support and the unified Arab voice in advancing the interests of our nation and countries."

Similarly, Humaid Al Basti, Senior Officer of Government Relations and International Cooperation at TDRA and head of the UAE Delegation in attendance, highlighted the significance of the agenda topics.

He said, "We will delve into significant topics that resonate with the aspirations of our Arab societies, reflecting a wise understanding of the rapidly changing reality and innovative technologies. These subjects largely embody the hope for a paradigm shift towards the digital economy and digital government, ultimately serving the people of the region."

The agenda of the 52nd session of the Arab ICT Permanent Committee encompasses a range of issues and topics related to collaborative efforts in the field of communications.

This includes discussions on the outcomes of the Arab ICT Permanent Committee working groups' meetings, cybersecurity issues, results of the WRC-23 recently hosted by the UAE, The Arab Strategy for Communications and Information, criteria for ITU positions and committees candidacy, coordination among ICT organisations in the Arab region, the Arab Digital Capital 2024 initiative, and the Arab Forum for Digital Arabic Content.

The Arab ICT Permanent Committee operates under the umbrella of the Council of Arab Ministers of Communications and Information, which serves as the supreme executive body for advancing the Arab ICT community.

It is one of the specialized ministerial councils functioning within the framework of the Council of the League of Arab States. The Arab ICT Permanent Committee convenes twice a year, preceding the meetings of the Council of Arab Ministers of Communications and Information and the Executive Bureau. (ANI/WAM)

