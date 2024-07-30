UAE: Chilean delegation visits Abu Dhabi Police Safe City Centre

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from Chile visited Abu Dhabi Police's Safe City Centre to explore its cutting-edge advancements and global best practices in security technology and artificial intelligence (AI) integration.

Brigadier Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Information Technology and Telecommunications Department at Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted Abu Dhabi Police's dedication to leveraging AI for enhanced security and sustainable safety. He also praised the collaborative efforts between the two nations in areas of mutual interest.

The delegation was briefed on the latest AI-driven security and traffic management technologies. They also toured the centre, learning about the sophisticated systems and smart technologies that link surveillance towers and cameras to ensure efficient decision-making.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a commemorative shield to the delegation. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor