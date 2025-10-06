UAE Civil Aviation Day reaffirms country's leadership in global aviation industry

Abu Dhabi [UAE] October 6 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates celebrates the "UAE Civil Aviation Day", building on a series of remarkable achievements by the national aviation sector and its pivotal role as one of the key contributors to the global aviation industry.

This year marks a special milestone following the UAE's seventh consecutive election to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a renewed affirmation of the country's influential presence in shaping the future of international civil aviation policies.

During the first eight months of 2025, UAE airports welcomed around 102.9 million passengers, recording a 5.3 percent growth compared to 97.9 million passengers during the same period in 2024, a reflection of the sector's sustained growth and strong competitiveness.

"This year marks another chapter for the UAE's aviation sector, with milestones that resonate on the global stage. Across the UAE, our airports continue to expand and deliver world-class services to travellers worldwide," H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and a member of the GCAA Board of Directors, stated..

He added, "In Dubai, home to some of the busiest airports in the world, the scale of operations at Dubai International and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International reflects the strength of our aviation system and its capacity to embrace future growth. Through continued investment in innovation and smart infrastructure, we are reinforcing Dubai's leadership in civil aviation, enhancing the UAE's global competitiveness, and ensuring the sector's long-term sustainability."

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA Board, said, "This Civil Aviation Day is particularly meaningful as it coincides with another key milestone for our aviation sector. The UAE's re-election to the ICAO Council for a seventh consecutive term demonstrates the international recognition of our leadership, strategic vision, and continued investment in national talent, infrastructure, and global partnerships. We take pride in these achievements and remain committed to advancing safety, sustainability, and innovation across the global aviation industry."

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi, and a member of the GCAA Board of Directors, stated, "Our celebration of UAE Civil Aviation Day is an opportunity to express pride in the achievements of our national aviation sector and the competitive position we have established.

In Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi International Airport continues to deliver a world-class travel experience, supported by ongoing development projects to expand its capacity, alongside other projects across the emirate's airports, reflecting Abu Dhabi's commitment to safety, quality, and sustainable growth of the aviation sector."

Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, said, "Guided by visionary leadership and driven by ambitious strategic plans, the UAE has solidified its position as a key global player in the civil aviation sector. Today, the UAE stands among the most prominent contributors to the industry's international growth."

Marking the occasion of UAE Civil Aviation Day, he highlighted the historic landing of the first passenger aircraft in Sharjahan event that marked the beginning of the aviation sector in the Emirates. "This moment laid the foundation for a journey of ambition and achievement that continues to inspire our commitment to excellence and leadership in the field", he added.

Sheikh Khalid reaffirmed the UAE's dedication to further developing the aviation sector through continued investment in airports, infrastructure, innovation, and advanced technologies, ensuring the nation remains a leading international aviation hub.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation-Ras Al Khaimah and a member of the GCAA Board of Directors, stated, "This day allows us to highlight the strength and efficiency of the UAE aviation sector, which continues to deliver world-class performance through improved services and infrastructure development. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is undergoing ongoing development projects to enhance passenger experience and operational capacity, contributing to sector growth and reinforcing the emirate's role in supporting the UAE aviation network."

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Salami, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCAA, said that the UAE Civil Aviation Day celebrates the nation's outstanding civil aviation journey, reflecting the sector's resilience, growth, and commitment to global standards.

He added that the Emirate of Fujairah continues to enhance its aviation infrastructure through development projects at Fujairah International Airport, boosting operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Through ICAO's TrainAir Plus programme, Fujairah Air Navigation Services advances national talent development and strengthens international cooperation, while Fujairah Catering Services upholds the highest safety and quality standards in aircraft catering. The Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority reaffirms its dedication to aviation growth and sustainability by promoting safety, improving services, and empowering national professionals.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, "2025 is indeed a landmark year for UAE aviation. Beyond the ICAO Council election, our sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, building on decades of achievements. Civil Aviation Day reminds us of the importance of collaboration, innovation, and vision in shaping a safe and sustainable future for air transport in the UAE and across the world."

This year's celebrations reflect the UAE's strategic role in supporting the global aviation industry, its growing regional and international influence, and the sector's continuous journey towards excellence and sustainable growth. (ANI/WAM)

