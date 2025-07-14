UAE: CM Mohan Yadav attends 'Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum' Program

Dubai [UAE], July 14 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav attended the 'Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum Program' which took place in UAE on Monday.

At the commencement of the event, the guests were honoured with flowers and shawls.

The program was attended by several dignitaries such as Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of IBPC Dubai, Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan, and senior bureaucrats.

At the beginning of the event, Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Investment Promotion and Department of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of Madhya Pradesh delivered a detailed speech on the various avenues for investments and how the friendly policies of the government make Madhya Pradesh a great hub for it.

Principal Secy Kumar highlighted that there are several areas where investment can take place in Madhya Pradesh. Kumar enlisted food processing, automobile, electric vehicle, textile, garments, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, Chemical APIs, logistics, warehousing.

"All of these sectors have immense potential for investments".

"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we have brought eighteen new Pro Business Business Friendly Multi Industry Approach policies in Madhya Pradesh in 2025", he added.

He delightfully expressed, "I confidently say that we are the ones with the finest investment-friendly policies all across the sector."

Earlier in the day, the CM held wide-ranging interactions with industry experts for bringing investments into Madhya Pradesh and creating opportunities worth an impressive 30-50 million dollars, as noted by the Chief Minister's Office.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, MP CM's Office noted that he held meetings with Sharaf Group Chairman Ibrahim Sharaf; Sunil Manjrekar, President of Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF).

"Chief Minister met Sharaf Group Chairman Mr. Ibrahim Sharaf in Dubai today and discussed in detail the possibilities of strategic investment in logistics and supply chain infrastructure"

The post underlined, "On this occasion, discussions were also held on the establishment of Rail Siding Logistics Park in Madhya Pradesh, through which new opportunities for 300-600 direct/indirect employment will be created along with an investment of about 30-50 million dollars."

MP CM met Sunil Manjrekar, President of Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) and discussed strategies to connect Madhya Pradesh with the business network of Middle East and African countries.

Manjrekar assured the Chief Minister of strong cooperation regarding foreign investment, export growth and active participation of Madhya Pradesh in the global value chain.

CM Yadav also met the representatives of Tata Group and discussed the possibilities of investment and cooperation in areas like IT, renewable energy, infrastructure, automobile and consumer products in Madhya Pradesh.

Furthering international outreach, Yadav held a one-on-one meeting with Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) UAE. The meeting focused on enhancing economic ties and promoting bilateral investment opportunities. He underscored Madhya Pradesh's strategic location and strengths in infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and food processing.

Speaking on the state's cultural and tourism potential, Yadav highlighted efforts to boost religious tourism. "Baba Mahakal's procession is being taken out in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and devotees eagerly wait for this time of the year. We have made new arrangements for Baba Mahakal's procession. The state government is committed to increasing religious tourism in the state," he said.

Yadav is scheduled to travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE. The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025."

