UAE: CM Mohan Yadav holds "great discussion" with e&, explores potential collaborations

Dubai [UAE], July 15 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday held a meeting with the Chief Technology and Information Officer of E& (formerly Etisalat), Khalid Murshed, a global technology and investment conglomerate in the UAE.

Following his meeting with Mohan Yadav, Murshed stated that he had a "great discussion exploring the areas of potential future collaborations."

"I believe it is a good opportunity. We need to pick those threads with the relevant parties and explore those potential opportunities with business cases and case studies further," he added.

CM Yadav also met with Salim MA, Director of LuLu Group International, to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, he attended the 'Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum Program,' where he lauded the Indian armed forces for conducting Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, asserting that India has shown that it can neutralise anyone who comes and commits a crime on its land.

While addressing the 'Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum' Program, CM Yadav described Operation Sindoor as the age of "new technology" where the people have not crossed the border, but drones are attacking each other.

"In the changing times, India has shown that if terrorists come to our home and commit a crime, we can kill them by going to their home. In any war, wherever it happens, trade will always decrease there. Because both things can't go together," he added.

At the commencement of the event, the guests were honoured with flowers and shawls.

The program was attended by several dignitaries such as Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of IBPC Dubai, Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan, and senior bureaucrats.

Notably, Yadav is scheduled to travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE. The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025."

