UAE committed to eradicate human trafficking, says Minister of Justice

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, underscored the importance of observing World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is marked annually on 30th July, to raise awareness and promote concerted efforts at both international and regional levels to effectively combat this crime and pursue its perpetrators.

On this occasion, which was established by the United Nations General Assembly to be observed annually starting in 2014, Al Nuaimi stated that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has been committed to taking serious measures to eradicate this inhumane crime, which is one of the most dangerous criminal phenomena at the international level.

He added, "Acknowledging the evolving nature of the crime and the continuous development of its criminal patterns, the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking has assessed and reviewed the policies and legislative frameworks related to combating this crime. This has helped define a clear roadmap for strengthening the national system with the necessary dynamism and flexibility to address the crime and its developments. The aim is to prevent innocent people, especially children, from becoming victims and to utilise modern technology to monitor crime patterns and receive reports from victims."

He noted that the National Committee's efforts led to the enactment of a new law in 2023 to combat human trafficking crimes, which established services to protect victims and imposed stringent penalties on perpetrators, particularly for acts that place innocent people in exploitative situations, such as confiscating or destroying their identification papers and passports. The law also emphasised severe penalties for human traffickers, especially when the victim is a child.

He stressed that, following the directives of the wise leadership to embrace advanced digital technology and reduce bureaucracy, the Ministry of Justice is set to launch an electronic system for referring victims of human trafficking. This system is a crucial step toward swiftly protecting victims and preserving their rights and human dignity.

He emphasised that strengthening international cooperation and solidarity among countries and relevant organisations at both regional and international levels is essential for reducing this transnational crime. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor