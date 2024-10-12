UAE condemns attack on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack on the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission, which resulted in injury to several members from the international force.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, affirmed that the UAE strongly condemned the attack on international troops, emphasizing that targeting peacekeeping missions is in contravention of the principles of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Nusseibeh reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast position and unwavering support to Lebanon, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and the important role of UNIFIL's peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon.

She also reiterated the UAE's support of international endeavors aiming to de-escalate conflict and achieve an immediate ceasefire.

Furthermore, she expressed the UAE's solidarity with countries taking part in the UNIFIL mission whose soldiers were injured, as well as her wishes for a speedy recovery to all injured peacekeepers. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor