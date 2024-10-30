UAE condemns Israeli parliament's decision to ban UNRWA's activities

Abu Dhabhi [UAE], October 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Israeli parliament (Knesset) approval of two laws prohibiting the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and preventing UNRWA from conducting its essential work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

The UAE has emphasised the active and efficient role of UNRWA in providing humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people, particularly in light of the challenging circumstances resulting from the ongoing war on Gaza.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the legislation is in contravention of the UN Charter and international norms, and will exacerbate the critical and deteriorating humanitarian situation.

The Ministry stressed the need for UNRWA and other UN organizations and agencies to fulfil their role in providing humanitarian assistance in an immediate, safe, and sustainable manner to people in need.

Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated the necessity of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Ministry also stressed the UAE's steadfast commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, and safeguarding the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people. (ANI/WAM)

