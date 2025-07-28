UAE conducts 54th airdrop over Gaza as part of 'Birds of Goodness' operation, in cooperation with Jordan

Gaza [Palestine], July 28 (ANI/WAM): ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' has announced the resumption of the "Birds of Goodness" airdrop missions, with the 54th humanitarian and relief airdrop over the Gaza Strip.

The mission, carried out in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, comes as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support civilians in isolated areas of the Strip that are inaccessible by land.

Since the launch of the "Birds of Goodness" initiative, a total of approximately 3,725 tonnes of food and relief supplies have been airdropped into Gaza using 193 aircraft. These supplies included essential food items and vital relief materials to meet the urgent needs of families affected by the dire and catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

This initiative underscores the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and delivering immediate assistance to the displaced and those affected, in line with the country's longstanding humanitarian policy. The UAE has been one of the leading countries in providing relief aid, with Emirati assistance accounting for over 44% of the total international aid that has reached the Strip.

The UAE affirms that supporting the Palestinian people will remain a humanitarian priority, and it will continue to coordinate with regional and international partners to ensure the delivery of aid through land, sea, and air routes to the areas in the greatest need. (ANI/WAM)

