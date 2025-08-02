UAE conducts 60th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness Operation, delivers 22 medical trucks into Gaza

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 2 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates continues its dedicated humanitarian efforts to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Today, the UAE carried out the 60th airdrop of humanitarian aid as part of the "Operation Birds of Goodness," which falls under the larger "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3."

This operation was conducted in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of France, Germany, and Italy.

These airdrop missions aim to deliver critical relief to areas that are inaccessible by land due to current field conditions. Each drop includes a variety of food items and urgent humanitarian supplies.

With today's operation, the total amount of aid airdropped has exceeded 3,807 tonnes, comprising various food and relief materials designated to assist Palestinians in the most severely affected areas.

In addition, the UAE delivered 22 medical aid trucks today containing medicines and medical supplies, coordinated with the World Health Organisation (WHO), to support the healthcare sector and meet the basic needs of operational hospitals in Gaza.

The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian endeavours in support of the Palestinian people, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles and its steadfast approach to standing by brotherly nations in times of crisis. (ANI/WAM)

