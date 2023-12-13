UAE Consensus is historic: German Climate Envoy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 13 (ANI/ WAM): Jennifer Morgan, Special Envoy for International Climate Policy of the German Government, said that the agreement reached at the end of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is "historic", as it calls for tripling renewable energy by 2030.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28, which saw the announcement of 'The UAE Consensus', Morgan stressed that the agreement showcases the need to accelerate the process of diversifying global economies.

She noted to the unprecedented start of COP28, which was marked by operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund and the pledge of the UAE and Germany to provide US$100 to mobilise the fund, which stimulated more pledges to the fund to reach over US$700 million.

"COP28 ended on a hopeful note, with a renewed commitment to climate action throughout the decade.

This proactive approach could be the turning point in our fight against the mounting losses and damages caused by climate change," the German Climate Envoy concluded. (ANI/WAM)

