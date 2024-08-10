UAE continues humanitarian efforts in Gaza Strip

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 10 : The United Arab Emirates has been steadfast in its humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which is facing the wrath of attack amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, a release by UAE's Strategic Communication Department stated.

So far, the UAE has sent 40,000 tonnes of urgent supplies via eight aid ships, 1,271 trucks, and 414 flights, including 104 airdrops.

2,176 tonnes of food supplies have been delivered in cooperation with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and international partners.

Additionally, 300 tonnes of food relief have also been distributed in northern Gaza through a Maritime Corridor initiative

The UAE has also established 6 desalination plants, pumping 1.2 million gallons daily, benefiting over 6,00,000 people in the Strip.

On July 28, the fourth aid ship to depart from the UAE arrived in Al-Arish port, carrying 5,340 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, the largest shipment since the launch of the UAE relief operations, as part of the country's commitment to secure the urgent needs of Palestinians in Gaza, the release stated.

The Gulf nation has sent 5 automatic bakeries, serving 72,000 people daily and has extended support for 8 existing bakeries, meeting the needs of 17,140 people daily.

The UAE has established two hospitals: a 200-bed field hospital and a 100-bed floating hospital. 794 patients and 850 family members have been evacuated to UAE hospitals for treatment

It has also implemented a Comprehensive National System (R100) to facilitate treatment for 1,000 cancer patients and 1,000 sick children

According to the release, so far, UAE has allocated USD 20 million to UNRWA, USD 15 million to the Amalthea Fund for the Maritime Corridor initiative, donated USD 10 million to support the health sector through the World Health Organisation (WHO), and provided USD 11.7 million for food relief through the World Food Programme (WFP).

Additionally, UAE through the campaign 'Tarahum for Gaza', collected over 71,000 relief packages, and through the 'Birds of Goodness' campaign, completed 104 airdrops, delivering 3,450 tonnes of aid to Gaza.

It also introduced Starlink satellite broadband for urgent medical consultations.

It also announced an urgent initiative to evacuate 85 sick and severely injured Palestinians, including cancer patients in need of extensive treatment, accompanied by 63 family members, to Abu Dhabi from Ramon airport in Israel.

Notably, in December 2023, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2720, penned by the UAE, which demands substantive, concrete steps to increase the flow of life-saving humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip while protecting UN and humanitarian staff on the ground.

The adopted resolution includes a request for the UN Secretary-General to appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator.

"The UAE remains committed to supporting the people of Gaza and calls for increased international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis," the release added.

The Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel on October 7, killing over 1200 people and injuring thousands more. Over 250 people, including foreign nationals, were also held captive, out of which over 100 are still in captivity.

Israel launched a strong counter-offensive, aiming to "completely eliminate" Hamas. However, the military operation has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians, which has led to an outcry by many countries and rights groups.

