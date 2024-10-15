UAE, Cote d'Ivoire discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

Geneva [Switzerland], October 15 (ANI/WAM): Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Adama Bictogo, President of the National Assembly of Cote d'Ivoire, on the sidelines of the UAE Parliamentary Division's participation in the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance parliamentary friendship and cooperation between the two nations' legislative bodies.

They emphasised the importance of coordination and collaboration in international and Islamic parliamentary union meetings, expressing their aspirations to activate parliamentary friendship groups between the FNC and the National Assembly of Cote d'Ivoire.

Both parties acknowledged the critical role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations and expanding them to new horizons, contributing to the achievement of shared interests.

The two sides highlighted the growing strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and Cote d'Ivoire, underlining the importance of building upon them to enhance cooperation across various sectors and create promising partnerships and opportunities, particularly in economic, trade, and cultural domains, with a special focus on vital sectors such as agriculture and industry.

The meeting also touched on the UAE's contribution to infrastructure development projects in Cote d'Ivoire, including roads, ports, and airports, as well as the two nations' collaboration in the renewable energy sector, with the UAE supporting clean energy projects in the West African nation.

The two officials reaffirmed the significance of parliamentary meetings and joint engagements, particularly in light of regional events and challenges that demand greater coordination and cooperation to unify positions, develop a clear vision, and address crises through legitimate international legal means to achieve security and stability in the region.

Several FNC members from the UAE Parliamentary Division Delegation attended the meeting. (ANI/WAM)

