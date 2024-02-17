UAE: Crisis and Emergency Management Community Forum concludes in Abu Dhabi with wide local and international participation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 17 (ANI/WAM): With the participation of a large number of officials, experts and professionals, the activities of the Crisis and Emergency Management Community Forum organised by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) concluded on Thursday.

Various sessions, presentations, specialised workshops and lectures, and national and international experiences showcased the most important current and future trends in the field were discussed.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, said, "The Forum is the result of the recommendations of the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit organised in May 2023. The focus was on the importance of continuous coordination, cooperation and integration between countries and organisations supporting local emergency and crisis institutions, sharing information and experiences, the use of modern technologies and applications of artificial intelligence and big data, and the importance of addressing the new generation of risks posed by economic conditions by relying on studies and research to raise emergency preparedness and readiness."

Al Neyadi added, "The high turnout to the forum confirms the interest of the various components of the emergency, crisis and disaster community in closer cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and views to develop innovative solutions to the challenges of the present and the future, which contributes positively to strengthening the national response and raising the preparedness of the various sectors of the country."

He emphasised that the development of human capabilities and the creation of suitable conditions for their continuous training and qualification are among the strategic objectives of the UAE. He pointed out that the discussions, focused sessions, and specialised workshops are essential opportunities for professionals in this field to develop their knowledge and skills.

In his opening speech at the Forum, Saif Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Centre at the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), highlighted the importance of using the latest technologies and keeping pace with rapid technological development to anticipate potential risks and mitigate the impact of crises and disasters. He explained that communication and cooperation between the various stakeholders are among the most critical factors in achieving the best solutions.

Fahad Buti Al Muhairi, Director of the Department of Security and Prevention at NCEMA, gave a presentation entitled "Protecting the Future: Strategic Directions", in which he addressed the global context of the size of the disaster unit and the requirements for applying proactive and preventive measures to reduce and adapt to disaster risks. He delved into new developments and phenomena that have begun to evolve into global risks, as well as developments related to the concept of prevention, best international and national practices in this area, prevention measures, the organisation and management of prevention programmes and their harmonisation and integration at the national level.

The session on "Building sustainable strategies for the future" witnessed the participation of Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council; Brigadier General Ahmed Bourguiba, Director of the Resilience Center, Dubai Police HQ; and Brigadier General Dr. Ali Abu Al-Zawd, Deputy Director General of Central Operations, Sharjah Police HQ, and was moderated by Hamad Saif Al Kaabi, from The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Participants in the session discussed emerging cybersecurity risks and their mitigation, dealing with national supply chains and integrating emergency and crisis management systems and infrastructure, and the use of advanced technologies in emergency, crisis and disaster management to enhance flexibility in dealing with emerging risks and predictability of the future risks and ensuring the continuity of vital services and products.

Launching platforms to support the national system: At the Forum, NCEMA introduced the "Makhatar" platform, a key system for emergency and crisis management that enables the exchange of information and joint coordination between NCEMA and external stakeholders. Through this platform, all incident information and reports are managed, and the fundamental information/picture is extracted, in addition to many other functions dealing with managing emergency and crisis data and its presentation to stakeholders.

NCEMA also announced the launch of the Tamkeen knowledge platform, an innovative meeting place for employees and partners interested in emergency, crisis and disaster management. Here, visitors can share experiences and participate in specialised and development-oriented training programmes offered by NCEMA in a renewed and interactive format.

Coinciding with Innovation Month, NCEMA participated in an integrated innovation platform comprising three initiatives, including the Metaverse Emergency and Hazardous Materials Crises Project to achieve proactivity in the national system and the NCEMA-HazMatGPT programme to address the need for safe access to information related to hazardous materials. In addition to the geospatial applications platform for the epidemiological preparedness map to support decision makers proactively and flexibly.

The event also saw the participation of several international speakers, and featured thematic and interactive workshops.

During the Forum, NCEMA signed several memoranda of understanding to improve cooperation and provide training and development opportunities. Ali Rashid Al Neyadi signed a memorandum of understanding with Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, to enhance scientific, research and academic cooperation in areas of common interest.

He also signed a memorandum of understanding with Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President t of Rabdan Academy, to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two parties in all emergency, crisis and disaster management matters.

Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Authority, also signed 3 Memorandum of Understanding with Saeed Salem Al Maskari, CEO of Emirates Classification Authority (Tasneef), Tunes Coetzee, Regional Executive Director for the Middle East, Africa, India and Turkey at BSI Group, and Mohammed Al-Khamis from Deloitte & Touche Group, to enhance cooperation and coordination regarding the training programme for the National Standard for Business Continuity Management System (AE/SCNS/NCEMA7000:2021). (ANI/WAM)

