UAE: Crowds throng to Sharjah shopping promotions for winter festivities, spectacular shows

Sharjah [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Shopping Promotions, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has been attracting crowds to a diverse spectrum of events that have garnered the participation of the biggest and best shopping centres across the Emirate's cities and regions. The shopping extravaganza, which rolled out its first promotions on an array of goods and name-brand products on December 15, will continue to delight Sharjah residents and visitors with appealing surprises, gifts, and discounts through January 20.

The event has successfully sparked a fun family atmosphere and shoppers have enjoyed the Sharjah winter festivities as they take advantage of the discounts and join in on the contests and games. The celebrations have been accompanied by an extensive lineup of art activities, spectacular shows, performances by heritage groups depicting UAE cultural legacies, and other events organised by the shopping centres to spread a spirit of joy and fun and bring smiles to the faces of all.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions has thus far witnessed an impressive turnout and participating shops and brands have seen a jump in sales. Further festivities are awaiting the public, including more entertainment activities, drawing in families to the Emirate's commercial centres for a unique combination of shopping, fun, and major discounts. Rahmania Mall is working to organise contests and trivia for the public on December 25, while Oasis Mall will continue delighting visitors with various art shows on December 29.

Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department at the SCCI and General Coordinator for the event, said Sharjah Shopping Promotions is a prominent commercial festival that achieves growing engagement thanks to the continuous efforts and cooperation of government agencies and institutions as well as participating commercial centres, companies, and stores. The Chamber, he said, endeavours to improve the event every year, making it a full-blown shopping season that serves and delights Sharjah residents and visitors, while also helping commercial centres and retailers boost their sales. He called on the people of Sharjah and visitors to the Emirate to take advantage of Sharjah Shopping Promotions. Its diverse selection of events offers a rich shopping experience through extensive incentives, from prizes to sweepstakes to major deals on an array of goods including apparel, perfumes, electronics, home appliances, kitchenware, outdoor adventure equipment, and camping gear for the winter season not to mention the vouchers, gifts, in-kind awards, and numerous surprises to thrill shoppers of all ages.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions is one of the SCCI's main large-scale annual events, organised in cooperation with the Chamber's Shopping Centre Sector Working Group and in coordination with several of the Emirate's government departments and agencies. It offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, with weekly sweepstakes that make it one of the most anticipated shopping events on Sharjah's annual retail calendar. (ANI/WAM)

