UAE Cyber Security Council joins inaugural Jordan Cyber Security Summit 2023

Amman [Jordan], September 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Cyber Security Council participated in the inaugural Jordan Cyber Security Summit 2023, known as DOT Cyber Summit 2023. This event marked a significant gathering of government officials from the region, alongside over 400 cybersecurity experts and specialists, as well as more than 20 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, highlighted the critical importance of collaborative efforts with the Kingdom of Jordan and close cooperation with neighbouring nations to foster a robust culture of cybersecurity. He emphasised that while the ongoing digital transformation presents substantial challenges, it must be executed securely, not solely through technology adoption. The primary objective remains to ensure the security of this digital evolution.

Al Kuwaiti underscored the significance of having a dedicated and well-trained cybersecurity team, underscoring the ongoing collaboration with Jordan in terms of information exchange and the organisation of conferences and training programs.

On her part, Ahoud Ali Shaheil, Director-General of Ajman Digital Government, said on the occasion of her participation in the First Jordan Cyber Security Summit, "The First Jordan Cyber Security Summit took place at a time when the need for collective efforts to accelerate the secure digital transformation and address potential cyber threats and challenges is growing. This requires a highly advanced digital security ecosystem that relies on advanced technology and artificial intelligence techniques."

She continued, "Our participation in the summit comes as a member of the Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates, in the context of the country's proactive efforts to confront the challenges imposed by rapidly advancing digital technologies, with the aim of providing digital protection and securing advanced infrastructure to ensure business continuity."

She explained, "The United Arab Emirates has strengthened its efforts by launching the National Cyber Security Strategy, which aims to create a safe and flexible cyber environment in the country that helps citizens achieve their aspirations and enables companies to evolve and grow by enhancing the integrated cyber security system."

She added, “Given the increasing challenges we face in the era of rapid digitisation, the security of digital infrastructure, which has become an essential part of our daily lives, becomes an urgent necessity that requires collaboration and cooperation to protect our information and systems from diverse cyber threats, which necessitate innovative strategies and advanced techniques.”

The DOT Cyber Summit 2023 discussed issues related to cyber policies and strategies, international issues related to cyber risks and threats faced by countries and communities, mechanisms for addressing and combating their spread, and reviewing the experiences of countries and their progress in the field of cyber security and digital safety. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor