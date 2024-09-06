UAE, Democratic Republic of Congo Presidents discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 6 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and collaboration in various fields with the aim of promoting development and prosperity in both countries.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, welcomed the visit of President Tshisekedi and expressed his hope that it would further strengthen relations between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples. He also conveyed his wishes for continued peace, prosperity, and growth for DRC and its people.

The two leaders explored opportunities to expand cooperation in various sectors, particularly in development, the economy, trade and investment, renewable energy, and other vital areas that support the sustainable development of both nations.

They also discussed several issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation with African nations in ways that advance their mutual interests and promote development, stability, and prosperity across the continent, for the benefit of all.

Tshisekedi expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, commending the UAE's cooperation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its humanitarian and developmental initiatives in Africa, as well as its efforts to assist communities affected by crises worldwide.

In attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and the delegation accompanying the President of DRC. (ANI/WAM)

