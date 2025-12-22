UAE Deputy PM meets Elon Musk, discusses technological transformations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, met on Sunday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The meeting, which took place at Sheikh Hamdan's majlis in Nad Al Sheba, discussed technological transformations unfolding across the world and explored ways to leverage new solutions and applications to advance comprehensive development for all of humanity. The discussions revolved around a sustainable development vision that helps overcome diverse challenges and shapes a better future marked by universal progress and prosperity.

The meeting highlighted the UAE and Dubai's emergence as global technology and innovation destinations, and their ability to harness the latest advancements and solutions as part of a comprehensive vision strengthened by enduring partnerships with leading global technology companies. Forward-looking legislative and regulatory frameworks that promote early uptake of technology and incentives to attract specialised talent and expertise capable of driving new ideas and innovations have also enabled the UAE and Dubai to earn global recognition on this count.

The discussions also touched on other key factors that have made the UAE and Dubai prime technology and innovation destinations, including the advanced digital infrastructure that drives the dynamic digital economy towards global prominence. The meeting also reviewed notable aspects of the ambitious strategy adopted by Dubai and the UAE to advance artificial intelligence and future technologies as part of an integrated approach to improve overall quality of life, enhance economic competitiveness, and set global benchmarks.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the UAE and Dubai continue to inspire innovation with exceptional legislative frameworks, effective global partnerships, and sustained investment in human capital. This approach empowers the thriving technology community across the UAE and contributes to building a more sustainable and prosperous future for all residents.

For his part, Elon Musk praised the UAE's forward-looking vision and the significant strides it has made in technology, artificial intelligence, and space exploration. He expressed his sincere wishes for the UAE, its leadership, and its generous people to achieve further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. (ANI/WAM)

