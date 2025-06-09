UAE: DEWA adds 800MW of clean energy production capacity to its energy mix in 2025

Dubai [UAE], June 9 (ANI/WAM): Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that the total production capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has increased to 3,860 megawatts (MW), using photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies.

Since the beginning of this year, DEWA has added 800MW from the sixth phase of the solar park, bringing clean energy's share to approximately 21.5 per cent of its total production capacity.

"Our strategies and action plans are inspired by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable green economy and enhance Dubai's position as a leading global hub for clean and renewable energy. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is our key project to realise this vision and achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100 per cent of the emirate's energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. By 2030, the solar park's production capacity will reach 7,260MW, with clean energy making up 34% of DEWA's energy mix. This will reduce approximately eight million tonnes of carbon emissions annually," said Al Tayer.

The first phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with a capacity of 13MW using PV solar panels, was commissioned in October 2013. In March 2017, the second phase, with a capacity of 200MW, was inaugurated. It also uses PV technology and was the first solar energy project of its kind in the region based on the independent power producer (IPP) model.

In November 2020, the third phase of the solar park was inaugurated with a capacity of 800MW. This phase, also using PV technology, was the first in the Middle East and North Africa to use single-axis solar tracking to enhance energy generation.

In December 2023, the fourth phase of the solar park was inaugurated with a total capacity of 950MW, combining CSP and PV panels. It uses three hybrid technologies to produce clean energy: 600MW from a parabolic basin complex, 100MW from a solar power tower and 250MW from PV solar panels.

In June 2023, the fifth phase, with a capacity of 900MW, was inaugurated using photovoltaic panels. DEWA is currently working to complete the sixth phase of the solar park, with a capacity of 1,800MW using PV panels.

DEWA has invited international developers to participate in the implementation of the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will have a capacity of 1,600MW. This phase, which is expandable to 2,000MW, will utilise PV solar panels and a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 1,000MW for six hours, providing a total storage capacity of 6,000 megawatt-hours. This will make it one of the world's largest solar-plus-storage projects. The phase will be implemented under the IPP model. (ANI/WAM)

