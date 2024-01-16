UAE: DEWA extends over 364 kilometres of fibre optic ducts in 2023

Dubai [UAE], January 16 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) extended over 364 kilometres of Fibre Optic (FO) ducts across different areas in Dubai in 2023. This expansion has increased the total length of these cable ducts to 3,998 kilometres, a 10 per cent increase compared to 2022.

This initiative aligns with DEWA's commitment to developing a world-class digital infrastructure that leverages the transformative technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and digital transformation. DEWA has made substantial investments, with fixed assets exceeding AED 214 billion as of June 30, 2023.

The external FO ducts protect and direct all FO cables in communications, data transfer, and remote operations. This enhances DEWA's FO infrastructure and smart grid, ensuring the availability of round-the-clock integrated and connected services according to the highest availability, reliability, accountability, and sustainability standards.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "We continue expanding DEWA's reliable, safe, and high-speed FO network to contribute to a new digital future for Dubai in vital areas and keep pace with the future needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. The Smart Grid that DEWA is implementing, with total investments of AED7 billion, is an integral part of DEWA's strategy to develop a state-of-the-art infrastructure for managing facilities and services through smart and integrated systems that use the latest technologies."

DEWA's FO network supports the InfraX Network Operations Centre, which DEWA implemented in collaboration with Huawei to provide pioneering digital services, and to enhance smart services and Digital DEWA's data-centre and cloud-computing value-added services.

InfraX is a DEWA subsidiary under Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. The fibre network also plays a key role in ensuring the continuity of innovative communication services with international standards in the UAE and expanding its use. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor