UAE: DEWA launches its annual World Energy Day Campaign

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its annual campaign to promote World Energy Day under the theme 'World Energy Day: Your Path Towards COP28'.

World Energy Day, which is observed on 22nd October each year, focuses on the importance of clean and renewable energy, energy preservation, and reducing our carbon footprint to support the green economy.

As part of the campaign, DEWA organised a series of virtual lectures in Arabic and English for several public and private schools. The lectures, which were attended by 11,238 students, highlighted DEWA's sustainable projects that contribute to achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA's clean and renewable energy projects support the UAE hosting COP 28 at Expo City Dubai, from 30th November to 12th December 2023.

Pioneering projects

DEWA's key clean and renewable energy projects include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. The total capacity of the solar park has reached 2,627MW using solar photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar power, with a planned production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030. When completed by 2030, the solar park will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

DEWA is also implementing a pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta with a planned production capacity of 250 MW and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours. It is the first station of its kind in the GCC region.

DEWA has also implemented the Green Hydrogen Project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy. The pilot project has been designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production and transportation.

As part of its efforts to support green transportation in the UAE and encourage the use of environmentally friendly electric vehicles, DEWA has installed over 380 EV charging stations throughout Dubai as part of the EV Green Charger initiative. This number will increase to 1,000 stations by 2025. (ANI/WAM)

