UAE: DEWA recorded 12.5 million digital transactions in 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 13 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that its customers conducted around 12.5 million digital transactions in 2023, compared to around 10 million digital transactions in 2022, an increase of about 25 per cent.

This reflects DEWA's leading role in supporting the wise leadership's vision to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

The digital transactions conducted by customers included over 2.1 million transactions using DEWA's website and over 3.2 million transactions using DEWA's smart app, in addition to more than 6.8 million transactions through various digital channels that DEWA provides in collaboration with its partners.

"We are keen to support the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to turn the city into the epicentre of the global digital economy. Our efforts also align with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai government into a fully smart model. DEWA provides all its services through various digital channels to ensure real-time, safe, and seamless value-added services to all stakeholders, saving their time and effort, and enhancing their happiness. This is achieved using the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and others. DEWA's advanced digital infrastructure has contributed to increasing the smart adoption of DEWA's services to 99.62 percent, in addition to the digital integration of more than 90 projects with 65 government and private organisations by the end of 2023," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD CEO of DEWA.

DEWA offers digital services for electricity and water management, as well as innovative sustainability services.

These include the Smart Living initiative, which provides features like consumption monitoring, comparison with high-efficiency homes, and offers through the DEWA Store to encourage smart and sustainable living. (ANI/WAM)

