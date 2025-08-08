UAE: DEWA's profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

Dubai [UAE], August 8 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), today reported its first half 2025 consolidated financial results, recording first half revenue of AED14.6 billion, EBITDA of AED7.0 billion, operating profit of AED3.7 billion, net profit of AED2.9 billion and cash from operations of AED9.2 billion.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of DEWA, said, "We are proud to report DEWA's strongest-ever financial results for both the 2nd quarter and first half of 2025 - a reflection of disciplined execution, growing demand, and our commitment to operational excellence. In H1 2025, we achieved AED 14.6 billion in revenue, AED7.0 billion in EBITDA, and AED2.9 billion in net profit - marking growth of 6.9%, 5.3%, and 13.2% respectively. Operating cash flow reached a record AED9.2 billion, up 61.3% year-on-year. Also, we approved a dividend of AED 3.1 billion for H1, 2025, which is payable in October, 2025. To date we have invested over AED230 billion in state-of-the-art infrastructure."

He added, "Our results demonstrate the resilience of our model and the ability to generate strong returns while advancing Dubai's sustainable development. Looking ahead, we expect consistent value creation for our stakeholders, supported by Dubai's economic growth, our robust business model and our sector leading operational benchmarks that are acknowledged to be No 1 globally."

DEWA delivered a record financial and operational performance for the six months ended 30 June 2025. Revenue rose by 6.9% year-on-year to AED14.6 billion, driven by continued growth in electricity and water demand, as well as steady expansion in district cooling through Empower. EBITDA increased by 5.3% to AED7.0 billion, supported by improved operating efficiencies and effective cost control across core segments, highlighting the Group's strong underlying profitability. Net profit for the period grew 13.2% to AED2.90 billion, reflecting higher operating income, and a decline in net finance costs by 15.45% compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the second quarter of 2025, DEWA's total energy generation, including Energy import from IPPs, soared to a high of 16.9 TWh, marking a 10.88% increase from the 15.3 TWh recorded during the second quarter of 2024. Notably, DEWA generated 3.3 TWh of clean energy during the quarter. This clean energy accounted for 19.46% of the total energy generated in Q2, 2025. DEWA is committed to using clean energy to maintain a sustainable generation mix to meet the consistently growing demand. In addition, DEWA delivered 2.18 TWh from Hassyan power plant and 11.46 TWh from its remaining generation portfolio during the second quarter of 2025.

DEWA experienced a 2.95% increase in its quarterly peak power demand compared to Q2, 2024, reaching 10.545 GW. The quarterly gross heat rate of 7,693 BTU/kWh achieved, represents a stellar 7.01% improvement over the same period from the previous year. Collectively, these achievements highlight the company's unwavering commitment to delivering operational excellence while facing very strong top line demand.

DEWA's total desalinated water production in the second quarter of 2025 grew by 9.55% compared to the previous year, reaching a record of 40.78 billion Imperial Gallons (BIG). The peak daily desalinated water demand reached 475 MIG which is a 5.87% increase over the same period of the previous year.

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, DEWA served 1,292,487 customer accounts, representing a 4.81% increase in customer accounts from the same period in the last year.

In the second quarter of 2025, DEWA commissioned two 132 kV substations, and four hundred and eighty three 11kV substations. By the end of the first half of 2025, the company's system installed generation capacity reached 17.979 GW with 3.860 GW of this capacity representing renewable energy. (ANI/WAM)

