UAE: Deyaar launches Jannat, final residential district in Midtown Dubai

Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): Deyaar Development PJSC has announced the launch of Jannat, the final residential district of Deyaar's flagship community project Midtown, which will be completed by Q2 2026.

The district of Jannat, with a built-up area of 521,400 square feet (sq ft), comprises two towers seamlessly connected by a bridge and is strategically located at the heart of Midtown in Dubai Production City, offering easy access to major highways, airports, transportation networks and major destinations within Dubai.

Jannat sits at the head of Midtown's landscaped piazza stretching a kilometre in length, which hosts idyllic community parks, open lawns for family and community gatherings, children's play areas, and quaint nooks ideal for relaxing. The podium-like multi-utility retail boulevard is another integrated zone featuring fashion boutiques, bookshops, convenience stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes - all at close quarters.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, Chief Executive Officer of Deyaar Development PJSC, said, "We are thrilled to launch Jannat, the iconic final residential district of our immensely successful Midtown community. The Jannat signature residences underline Deyaar's relentless pursuit of superior quality, innovative design, and attention to detail that have helped transform the Dubai skyline over the decades.

"Following the successful handover of the previous phases at Midtown, we look forward to completing another uplifting district under our flagship development, which comprises 24 buildings spanning six districts, with the same commitment to quality and timely delivery that Deyaar is renowned for."

The integrated Midtown community comprises six districts spanning 24 buildings and a massive retail boulevard. (ANI/WAM)

