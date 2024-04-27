UAE: Dialogue sessions, workshops featured on closing day of Fujairah Media Forum 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): The second day of the Fujairah Media Forum 2024 featured multiple dialogue sessions involving distinguished Emirati and Arab media professionals. Concurrently, a workshop titled "Media Influence and How to Attract the Audience" took place.

The first session focused on "Traditional Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," with panellists including Raed Barqawi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej newspaper, Alaa Thabet, former Editor-in-Chief of Egypt's Al Ahram newspaper, and Ibrahim al Mulaifi, Editor-in-Chief of Kuwait's Al Arabi magazine.

Moderated by Mohamed Jalal Alrayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the session explored the impact of modern technology on media, the utilisation of artificial intelligence, and future prospects for Arab media in light of ongoing developments. The panellists also engaged with questions from the audience.

The second session, titled "Podcast...The Next Radio," featured Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation. Additionally, the dialogue sessions included a session on "Young Tweeters... Heroes of Modern Media".

Furthermore, a workshop was conducted on "Media Influence and How to Attract the Audience", attracting a significant number of media professionals, stakeholders, and forum guests.

The Fujairah Media Forum 2024, themed "Parallel Media," concluded its two-day programme, encompassing diverse dialogue and practical activities with participation from esteemed Emirati and Arab media professionals. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor