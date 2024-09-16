UAE dispatches aircraft carrying 50 tonnes of food supplies to assist people affected by floods in Nigeria

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 16 (ANI/WAM): As part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support nations in need around the world, the country has dispatched an aircraft carrying 50 tonnes of food supplies to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The aid aims to alleviate the suffering of people impacted by recent floods that have hit several regions across Nigeria.

In recent weeks, Nigeria has experienced severe flooding due to heavy rainfall, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and displacing thousands of people. The floods have affected multiple Nigerian states, including agricultural areas, resulting in a shortage of food resources and a heightened need for urgent humanitarian aid.

Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting countries facing humanitarian challenges.

He said, "The aid dispatched reflects the UAE's commitment to reinforce humanitarian cooperation with the international community and support nations during crises and disasters. The initiative serves to mitigate the suffering of people affected by the floods in Nigeria, while providing them with the necessary support to overcome this challenging period."

The UAE remains dedicated to providing humanitarian and relief aid to countries impacted by natural disasters, highlighting its commitment to upholding the values of humanitarian solidarity and offering support to people in need globally. (ANI/WAM)

