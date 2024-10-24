UAE dispatches aircraft carrying medical supplies for Lebanese refugees in Syria, returning Syrians as part of its urgent humanitarian response

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 (ANI/WAM): An aircraft carrying UAE aid has delivered urgent relief packages to the brotherly Lebanese refugees in the Arab Republic of Syria, and to Syrians returning to their country. The medical supplies dispatched are part of the UAE's continuous humanitarian support, and are a key component of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' national campaign. Since October 4, the UAE has dispatched 14 aircraft; 12 to Lebanon, and two to Syria.

The UAE continues its extensive humanitarian endeavours to support the brotherly Lebanese in addressing the repercussions of the ongoing crisis, following the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the guidance of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to extending a helping hand to the Lebanese people. He underscored the UAE's humanitarian principles and its deep-rooted values of solidarity and cooperation, which reflect the diversity of UAE society as it comes together to aid those in need. The UAE is dedicated to promoting security, stability, and prosperity while ensuring the recovery of communities impacted by ongoing wars and conflicts.

Furthermore, Al Shamsi emphasised that the UAE is working on dispatching 40 tonnes of additional food supplies to Lebanese refugees in Syria and to the Syrians returning to their country. The Emirates Red Crescent - in coordination with the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Syria - is delivering food supplies to people who are most in need.

Notably, the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council is supervising the delivery of relief aid in coordination with humanitarian institutions and Emirati charity organisations, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with international organisations. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor