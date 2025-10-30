UAE dispatches largest convoy of water tankers to northern Gaza to aid displaced Palestinians

Gaza [Palestine], October 30 (ANI/WAM): As part of ongoing humanitarian efforts under the UAE's 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', the largest convoy of water tankers has been dispatched to northern Gaza in a concerted effort to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis and address the acute shortage of potable water.

The initiative seeks to restore access to safe water in areas where infrastructure and water sources have been severely damaged due to the recent wave of displacement, which has compounded the population's struggle to meet their most basic needs.

In addition to the water supply operation, food parcels and other humanitarian aid have been deployed to hundreds of displaced families in northern Gaza. The initiative aims to support affected households amid the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe, reinforcing resilience among residents and easing their suffering amid harsh displacement conditions and a lack of essential life necessities.

This support forms part of a series of humanitarian initiatives launched by the United Arab Emirates under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reflecting the nation's steadfast commitment to its humanitarian principles.

The UAE continues to extend assistance to those in need, strengthen the resilience of civilians, and provide the essentials of a dignified life despite ongoing challenges. (ANI/WAM)

