UAE: DP World to relocate its global head office to Expo City Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 18 (ANI/WAM): DP World has announced plans to relocate its global head office to Expo City Dubai, marking the latest milestone in the company's 50-year journey as it continues to expand its global supply chain solutions.

The move to Expo City is part of the company's journey from a local port operator in 1972 to a truly global supply chain solutions provider, transforming how the world trades. DP World has been based in Jebel Ali, at the heart of its port and free zone operations, since it was established under its current name in September 2005.

Announcing the plan, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, "DP World's relocation to Expo City Dubai is not an isolated project; it is one of many within our overall transformation to become the leading global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions. Moving to Expo City puts us at the heart of Dubai's future and also signifies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and making trade flow for our global customers."

"We are confident that our new state-of-the-art home will not only facilitate our continued growth but also serve as a testament to our dedication to excellence and environmental stewardship. Across our business, we are committed to providing sustainable solutions for customers and partners and this same innovative mindset drives the vision for our new head office."

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, stated, "As a hub on the 2040 Dubai Urban Masterplan, Expo City Dubai is committed to providing an ecosystem for sustainable growth across Dubai's key sectors, as well as driving meaningful action around some of the greatest challenges of our time. Carrying forward the legacy of Expo 2020, we are delighted to welcome DP World back to our site once again, as together we work towards our shared vision of a better, more sustainable future for all."

DP World's new head office, which is nine storeys and boasts 37,300 square metres of space, will accommodate approximately 800 dedicated staff and provide a platform for clients and partners to engage directly with DP World's portfolio across ports and terminals, marine services, logistics and technology. The first two floors are dedicated to engaging external stakeholders and visitors, with space for casual meetings and dining in the highest-level VIP meeting rooms and facilities.

Juan Carlos Sahdala, DP World's Group Chief Planning and Project Officer, commented, "The process of designing DP World's new head office at Expo City Dubai has been an invigorating journey. Our goal has been to craft a space that harmoniously blends form, function, and sustainability, encapsulating the forward-thinking essence of Dubai's evolution."

DP World is dedicated to minimising its environmental impact, and the head office will incorporate energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy sources, and eco-friendly building materials. The project will include a sustainable approach to the construction of the building itself, setting a new benchmark for the region.

The project includes the use of electric golf carts, which will serve as a means of transportation, allowing convenient travel between different areas of the project site. Both employees and visitors can utilise these carts, ensuring ease of movement within the premises.

Dr Amr El Sabban, Group Senior Vice President, Planning and Project Management at DP World, added, "One of the key features of the building is its status as a state-of-the-art smart building. This means that cutting-edge technological solutions are integrated throughout the facility to enhance efficiency, productivity, and connectivity among employees from different departments and locations within the group. The smart building concept encompasses a wide range of advanced systems and solutions. Some key components include: energy-efficient solutions, building management systems, intelligent elevator systems, and smart audio-video monitoring."

The design is integrated with DP World's iconic Flow Pavilion and water fountain, which captivated audiences during Expo 2020. The pavilion welcomed nearly 3,000 government officials, 2,500 thought leaders, 10,000 students and over 1.2 million visitors over the course of the six-month Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Dubai-based DEC Dynamic Design Studio was entrusted with the creation of a facility that reflects DP World's vision for the future of global trade, combining functionality, sustainability and aesthetics.

The building also includes an automated parking area, showcasing DP World's commitment to technological advancement in every aspect of its work. This innovative parking solution doesn't only maximise plot use, but also aligns with DP World's environmental goals, reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional parking facilities.

The project also provides surface car parking facilities near the entrances specifically designated for EV charging; this arrangement promotes convenience and encourages the use of sustainable and efficient modes of transportation. (ANI/WAM)

