UAE: Dubai Airports advises travellers against arriving too early to avoid overcrowding

Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Airports has issued an alert urging guests departing from Dubai International (DXB) to arrive at Terminal 3 hours before their departure time.

In a statement, the company advised travellers against arriving too early to avoid further overcrowding at the airport.

Heavy rains that lashed United Arab Emirates and caused flood-like situation in UAE.

Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions. (ANI/WAM)

