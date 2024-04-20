UAE: Dubai Airports advises travellers against arriving too early to avoid overcrowding
By ANI | Published: April 20, 2024 02:50 PM2024-04-20T14:50:02+5:302024-04-20T14:50:04+5:30
Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Airports has issued an alert urging guests departing from Dubai International (DXB) to arrive at Terminal 3 hours before their departure time.
In a statement, the company advised travellers against arriving too early to avoid further overcrowding at the airport.
Heavy rains that lashed United Arab Emirates and caused flood-like situation in UAE.
Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions. (ANI/WAM)
