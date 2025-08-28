UAE: Dubai Customs showcases innovative digital projects to Angolan delegation

Dubai [UAE], August 28 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Customs received a delegation from Angola Customs, led by Jose Vieira Nuno Lira, Chairman of the General Tax Authority in Angola, accompanied by senior officials.

The visit aimed to learn more about Dubai Customs' pioneering experience and innovative digital projects in advancing customs operations.

Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director of the Policies and Legislation Division at Dubai Customs, together with several department directors, received the delegation.

Al Malik underlined Dubai Customs' commitment to exchanging expertise with customs administrations worldwide, in line with Dubai's vision of enhancing international cooperation and advancing customs procedures. He noted that such efforts strengthen the resilience of global supply chains, support the world economy and open new avenues for collaboration, knowledge exchange and the adoption of best practices.

The Angolan delegation was briefed on Dubai Customs' most prominent digital initiatives, including the Smart Risk Engine, designed to identify high-risk shipments and expedite customs clearance; the Authorised Economic Operator Programme, which facilitates member companies and boosts supply chain efficiency; and the Makzni digital platform for warehouse management.

The visit also included a tour of the main control room and Cargo Village to review the latest border protection systems and cargo handling procedures.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Angolan delegation praised Dubai Customs' advanced model in modern customs management and expressed eagerness to benefit from its expertise while expanding avenues of technical cooperation between the two sides. (ANI/WAM)

