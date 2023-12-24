UAE: Dubai Police organises 'Tourist Camps' event

Dubai [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Police, represented by the Tourist Police Department of the General Department for Criminal Investigation, organised events for "Tourist Camps" to provide a safe tourism environment and work towards community happiness, coinciding with the launch of winter activities.

The events were co-organised by the General Department for Community Happiness, the Positive Spirit Initiative, the Tourist Police Department, in collaboration with Lahbab Police Station, Al Khawaneej Police Station, the Suburbs Police Station, the K9 Security Inspection Department in the General Department for Protective Security and Emergency, the Dubai Police Music Band, and strategic partners from the Dubai Civil Defence General Department, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding, and partners from the private sector.

Brigadier Harib Al Shamsi emphasised that the organisation of the Tourism Camps events as per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, focusing on enhancing security and safety and bringing happiness to the community through various social and awareness events throughout the year.

He mentioned that the Tourism Camps' recreational and awareness events are organised to coincide with the start of the tourism season during the winter, which sees pleasant weather and a significant influx of visitors and tourists to Dubai.

Brigadier Al Shamsi highlighted that the events aim to introduce diverse police services to ensure a safe tourism environment and offer educational workshops for those working in the tourism sector.

He added that the activities included a variety of entertainment programs for visitors to Dubai, such as K9 shows, distribution of souvenirs, and opportunities to see and take pictures with Dubai Police's luxury patrols.

He also noted that 39 tourism companies participated in the diverse events, with the attendance of 50 employees and 400 tourists, praising the efforts of all participants in making the Tourism Camps a success.

Brigadier Al Shamsi honoured the strategic partners and contributing tourism companies for their valuable participation in organising the events. (ANI/WAM)

