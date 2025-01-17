UAE, Egyptian presidents hold talks on ties, regional issues

Abu Dhabi, Jan 17 President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, held discussions on bilateral relations and pressing regional issues.

The talks, which took place during Sisi's working visit to the UAE on Thursday, focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across development, economic, and investment sectors, aiming to align with the two nations' shared aspirations for progress and prosperity, Xinhua news agency reported quoting UAE's official news agency WAM.

On regional issues, the two leaders welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

They emphasised the importance of ensuring adequate humanitarian aid reaches the enclave.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President El-Sisi also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, exchanging views on key developments, particularly in the Middle East.

Both leaders reaffirmed the need for continued efforts to implement the two-state solution, recognising it as the pathway to achieving lasting and comprehensive peace and stability in the region.

During the talks, Mohamed commended Egypt's role in supporting the Palestinian people and brokering the Gaza ceasefire agreement.The ceasefire agreement was brokered through weeks of negotiations in Doha by Qatar, Egypt, and the US.The initial release prioritises women, children, elderly individuals, and those who are ill or injured.

The two leaders also lauded the election of Joseph Aoun as the president of Lebanon, expressing optimism that Aoun would lead Lebanon to stability.

On the developments in Syria, both presidents reaffirmed their shared commitment to the country's unity, stability, and sovereignty, calling for an inclusive political process that engages all sectors of Syrian society.

