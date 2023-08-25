UAE: Electricity restored to Sharjah’s areas after technical fault

Dubai [UAE], August 25 (ANI/WAM): The competent work teams were able to quickly restore the electric current to the areas of Sharjah city after a sudden technical fault occurred that caused the non-flow of gas to the power stations.

A technical malfunction in the gas plant in Al Saja’a area in Sharjah caused the closure of the valves of the gas pipelines feeding the stations of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), due to the emergency procedures used in the gas plant, which are closed directly when technical malfunctions occur.

The specialised work teams proceeded to isolate the main valve feeding the electricity stations in Sharjah, returning gas flow through it by 80 percent, which contributed to the complete restoration of electricity.

Work is also underway to address the major technical fault and restart the entire gas complex. (ANI/WAM)

