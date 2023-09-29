UAE Embassy in Brazil hosts 'Arab Emirates COP28 RUN'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Embassy in Brazil organised a sports event entitled “Arab Emirates COP28 RUN”, which saw the participation of more than 2,000 athletes from various age groups, including people of determination.

The event was sponsored by UAE companies operating in Brazil, with the UAE Embassy holding a cultural exhibition alongside the race to introduce Brazilians to the culture of the UAE.

This race was part of the sports and cultural activities organised by the Embassy in preparation for the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil, delivered a welcoming speech in which he commended the deep strategic relations between the UAE and Brazil in all fields, emphasising the importance of the UAE hosting COP28, with the aim of making it a turning point for achieving tangible and substantial progress in global climate action, in parallel with achieving sustainable economic and social development for all.

Moreover, he mentioned that the climate conference's presidency is based on four pillars: accelerating the achievement of an organised, responsible, and fair transition in the energy sector; developing climate finance mechanisms; improving the quality of life and livelihoods; and supporting the previous pillars by hosting a fully inclusive conference.

He added, "The UAE is keen for the conference to focus on practical results, moving from setting goals to implementing them, mobilizing efforts, and striving to achieve consensus among leaders and individuals from around the world to find tangible and effective solutions and outcomes that contribute to reaching all climate ambitions."

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi expressed his gratitude to all participants, the Embassy's team, the national companies operating in Brazil, and the government of the capital, Brasília, which played a significant and positive role in the preparation, organisation, and provision of necessary services for the success of the sports event. (ANI/WAM)

