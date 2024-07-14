UAE Embassy in Rabat celebrates 52nd anniversary of UAE-Morocco diplomatic relations

Rabat [Morocco], July 14 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Embassy in Rabat and the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco organised an international seminar titled 'Moroccan-Emirati relations: a prosperous reality and promising prospects,' to mark the 52nd anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The seminar commenced with a speech delivered by Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, along with Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and Abdeljalil Lahjomri, Permanent Secretary of the Kingdom of Morocco's Academy.

During his speech, Al Dhaheri highlighted that the celebration of 52 years of productive contributions and achievements since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries embodies deep-rooted and close fraternal ties.

He added that economic and trade relations between the two countries are strong, and are making further progress towards achieving an advanced economic partnership, leveraging the strengths of integration between both the Emirati and Moroccan economies.

The seminar aimed to discuss the vision regarding the fundamentals and achievements of UAE-Morocco relations, their geopolitical significance, and their promising future prospects.

The event witnessed the participation of several government officials, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions in the Kingdom of Morocco, academic experts, university professors from the UAE and Morocco, in addition to local and international media outlets. (ANI/WAM)

