UAE Embassy urges Emiratis in Ottawa to exercise caution due to unstable weather conditions

Ottawa [Canada], July 17 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Mission in Ottawa has urged its citizens currently in Canada to exercise caution due to unstable weather conditions and expected floods in various parts of the country.

The Mission emphasised the importance of following safety instructions issued by the authorities. It also advised the UAE nationals to contact the following emergency numbers 0097180024 and 0097180044444 in case of emergencies, and to register in the "Tawajudi" service. (ANI/WAM)

