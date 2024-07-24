UAE Embassy urges Emiratis in Ottawa to exercise caution

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Mission in Ottawa urges its citizens currently in Canada to exercise caution due to the seasonal fires in the forests near the northern regions.

The Mission emphasizes the importance of following safety instructions issued by the authorities, advised the UAE nationals to contact the following emergency numbers 0097180024 and 0097180044444 in case of emergencies, and to register in Tawajudi service. (ANI/WAM)

