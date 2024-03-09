UAE: Emirates Foundation, PureHealth to launch Active Abu Dhabi initiative

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 9 (ANI/WAM): In the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Emirates Foundation has partnered with PureHealth to launch the Active Abu Dhabi initiative.

Sheikh Theyab was briefed on the initiative to further promote active and healthy lifestyles in Abu Dhabi through a year-long programme of fitness activities, beginning 18th March 2024 for 14 days.

Recent data by Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development highlights that a promising 37.3 per cent of Abu Dhabi's population already meets the World Health Organisation's global physical activity guidelines. Active Abu Dhabi, whose mission is to spearhead a series of annual active lifestyle events, aims to build on this momentum by promoting sports engagement, advancing positive societal interaction, and encouraging an even greater segment of the community to adopt an active lifestyle.

Powered by Pura, PureHealth's comprehensive, personalised AI-enabled longevity app, the collaboration between PureHealth and Active Abu Dhabi is set to impact the community by encouraging a healthier, more resilient society where individual wellbeing is prioritised. Pura will give access to challenges, but will also reward participation through incentives, improving overall engagement in Active Abu Dhabi and progress towards a healthier lifestyle. The partnership is in line with PureHealth's mission of advancing longevity for all, and encouraging people to enhance their holistic health and overall wellbeing.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, said, "This partnership between PureHealth and Active Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to bring about positive change. As we unite our expertise and resources, we're not just forging a collaboration; we're igniting a movement towards a healthier, more connected community. Together, we will redefine what's possible in promoting health, wellness, and community engagement, setting a new standard for impactful partnerships in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, said, "At PureHealth, our vision is advancing longevity to unlock time for humankind, so that people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. Through our collaboration with Active Abu Dhabi, we're moving closer to realising this vision of a vibrant, health-conscious community that prioritises wellness. We believe in harnessing the transformative power of community to champion activity, igniting a ripple effect of health benefits across all ages and walks of life. We are proud to be a partner in such a meaningful initiative."

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Founder of Active Abu Dhabi, said, "Active Abu Dhabi strives to unite the community through activity. Teaming up with PureHealth expands our reach and amplifies our impact as we champion health and wellness as fundamental pillars of a fulfilling life. Together, we can inspire even more individuals to embrace an active lifestyle and reap its countless benefits."

First Steps is the next Active Abu Dhabi event in a year-long calendar, a 14-day walking challenge, that will begin on March 18, 2024 at Umm Al Emarat Park. The event will be open to people across all fitness levels and participants can access an array of daily challenges and information, along with prizes and incentives that will be linked to the respective challenges.

The venue will be open daily during the 14-day period from 15:00 - 18:00 and 20:00 - 23:00 for two weeks from Monday, March 18, 2024. Participants can enter the park for free to take part in person or can participate virtually from anywhere via the Pura application. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor