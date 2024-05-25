UAE: Emirates' Rulers congratulate king of Jordan on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate congratulatory messages to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

The messages were sent by the Rulers, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor